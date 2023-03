David has spent the last 22 years of his career in cybersecurity helping organizations to ensure the integrity, confidentiality and availability of information by preventing, detecting and responding to cyber attacks.

Over this time, he has had multiple roles including technical lead and advisor, security practitioner, and manager of security operations including enablement and services. In his current role as Trend Micro’s Regional Technical Lead his core responsibility as a cybersecurity evangelist for cloud and network security, virtualization, and endpoint protection strategies is to help protect the integrity of organization’s security architecture against attacks, damage and unauthorized access.

He received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Brandeis University, and a master’s degree in computer science from George Washington University. When he is not playing drums/singing in a rock cover band called 45 RPM, he’s on the ice playing hockey in a local adult league. If you're extra nice to him, he may tell you about the time his family auditioned for Family Feud.