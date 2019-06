Ben Cotton President, CEO and Founder, Cytech Services

Ben Cotton is the President, CEO and founder of CyTech Services. CyTech Services is an industry leading computer forensics and incident response firm serving both public and private industry. In addition to providing professional services, CyTech also revolutionized the manner in which companies perform continual monitoring, incident response and endpoint assessments through it’s enterprise forensics and incident response software, CyFIR and the Cytech Rapid Exploitation (CyREX) system.

Prior to founding Cytech in 2002, Ben was a twenty-one year veteran of the US Army, Special Operations (SOCOM) and the Intelligence Community, Mr. Cotton served in both unclassified and classified units fighting the Global War on Terrorism, specializing in sensitive site and digital device exploitation, Computer Network Attack (CNA) and Computer Network Defense (CND). While on active duty, Mr. Cotton was a technical visionary and pioneer in Cyber Security, Computer Forensics, Computer Network Operations and Computer Network Defense for the US Government and the US Special Operations Command. Ben is a plank holder for the SOCOM capabilities that now exist within these technical areas.

Mr. Cotton has a Masters of Science in Information Technology Management and also holds numerous technical certifications, including CISSP and other industry recognized computer forensic and incident response certifications.

A visionary in the Incident Response and Computer Network Defense sectors, Mr. Cotton also serves on the following boards and committees:

Brigham Young University (BYU) Cyber Security Research Lab Advisory Board, 2013 to present

Brigham Young University (BYU) Information Technology Advisory Board, 2013 to present

ECPI Advisory Board, 2009 to present

VA Governor’s Cyber Security Advisory Committee, 2013