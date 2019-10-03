Protected: How data resiliency, zero trust will underpin the future of federal cyber

John DeSimone Vice President, Cybersecurity & Special Missions, Raytheon

John DeSimone is vice president of Cybersecurity and Special Missions (CSM) for Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS). Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

IIS is a global leader in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; advanced cyber solutions; weather and environmental solutions and information-based solutions. It provides training, logistics, engineering, product and operational services and solutions for special missions, homeland security, space, civil aviation, counterproliferation, counterterrorism and cyber markets. Key customers include the U.S. and international governments across multiple departments and agencies, as well as commercial enterprises.

DeSimone is an experienced executive working within corporate environments from start-ups to enterprises. He served as an executive vice president of delivery and operations at CSRA Inc. until March 2016. He also served as vice president and general manager of Computer Sciences Corporation’s North American Public Sector (NPS) Enterprise Services (NES) group, where he led the strategic direction, planning and execution of the groups’ growth and development initiatives, driving and delivering next-generation technology solutions for customers across NPS’ portfolio.

DeSimone was vice president and partner within IBM’s public sector. He was responsible for the operations of the company’s Federal Data Center and cloud offerings as well as the cybersecurity and privacy, federal IT infrastructure, application development and maintenance and project management service lines. He served as vice president of Northrop Grumman Corporation, where he provided service strategy, design and delivery of IT outsourcing managed services offerings to the commercial, state and local markets.

DeSimone also has seven years of service at Motorola, Inc. within the company’s networks and enterprise solutions sector, leading their global public safety software business. He started his career by launching a medical software company within the commercial healthcare market.

DeSimone holds a Bachelor of Arts in computer science from Columbia University in New York and has attended the Motorola Chairman’s Leadership Institute at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.