Protected: Air space cybersecurity must evolve to handle expanding demands

Matt Gilligan Vice President, Navigation and Modernization Solutions, Raytheon

Matthew Gilligan is vice president of the Navigation and Modernization Solutions (NMS) mission area of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS). Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

IIS provides a full range of technical and professional services to intelligence, defense, federal and commercial customers worldwide. IIS specializes in global Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR); navigation; DoD space and weather solutions; cybersecurity; analytics; training; logistics; mission support; engineering; automation and sustainment solutions; and international and domestic Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems. Key customers include the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), NASA and a number of international customers.

NMS has more than 5,800 employees in 26 countries at 310 locations generating $2.4 billion in annual revenue for Raytheon. The mission area provides modernized and integrated cyber-resilient solutions, a broad portfolio of air traffic management products, and highly advanced electronic toll systems and perimeter detection systems. The team also supports internal and external customers around the globe with robust deployment, logistics, training and support services.

Previously, Gilligan was vice president of the Navigation and Environmental Solutions mission area, which leveraged Raytheon’s expertise in data processing toward satellite ground control for navigation, environmental and science missions, as well as weather analytics for civil and defense missions.

He also served as vice president of the GPS Next Generation Operational Control System (GPS OCX) program. In this role, he was responsible for developing the ground-based command and controls used to launch, track, monitor and update both legacy and modernized GPS satellites.

From 2009 to 2012, Gilligan served as vice president of the NATO C4I business line in Massy, France, as part of the ThalesRaytheonSystems SAS company joint venture. This organization provided integrated air and missile defense command and control (C2) capabilities to the European NATO nations, which includes the NATO Air Command and Control System and its expansion into ballistic missile defense.

His career with Raytheon includes domestic and international large-scale program and product line management; system design and development with emphasis on C2, communications and security systems and radio frequency/infrared sensor technology; complex system integration and program logistics.

Previous positions include vice president and deputy manager for Raytheon Network Centric Systems Command and Control Systems and Integrated Communications Systems product lines. He was also vice president and program manager for the $1.4 billion Amazon Vigilance System, one of the world’s largest environmental management and wide-area surveillance projects.

Gilligan holds both bachelor and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his MBA from Boston University.