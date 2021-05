John DeSimone is vice president of Cybersecurity, Training and Services for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a business of Raytheon Technologies.

Most recently, DeSimone led the business’ Cybersecurity and Special Missions organization where he oversaw strategy and operations for the cybersecurity solutions and services business.

DeSimone previously led the Cybersecurity and Special Missions mission area at Raytheon Company’s Intelligence, Information and Services business prior to Raytheon Company’s merger with United Technologies Corporation in 2020.

Before joining Raytheon in 2016, DeSimone served as an executive vice president of delivery and operations at CSRA Inc. He also served as vice president and general manager of Computer Sciences Corporation’s North American Public Sector Enterprise Services group, where he led the strategic direction, planning and execution of the group’s growth and development initiatives, driving and delivering next-generation technology solutions for customers across NPS’ portfolio.

DeSimone has held executive roles at IBM’s public sector and at Northrop Grumman Corporation. He also held a leadership position at Motorola, Inc. as the head of its public safety software business. DeSimone earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Columbia University in New York and attended the Motorola Chairman’s Leadership Institute at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.