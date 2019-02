Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With government in turmoil thanks to a lapse in appropriations, one might think cybersecurity would be among the first things to break. It turns out that wasn’t the case. In fact, in some respects cybersecurity improved. With details on the findings of a company who measured cyber metrics during the shutdown, Alex Heid, chief research and development officer at SecurityScorecard, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.