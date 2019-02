Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A coalition of industry and government health care groups recently published a four-volume guide to cybersecurity practices aimed at protecting patient information. The guide was mandated by the Cybersecurity Act of 2015. Julie Chua, risk management branch chief at the Health and Human Services Department, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share how the guide was created and what’s in it.

