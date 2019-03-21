Listen Live Sports

Comptroller general talks high risk list, hiring and concerns around 2020 Census

March 21, 2019 3:34 pm
 
For a couple of decades, the Government Accountability Office has published its biennial list of high-risk federal programs. It makes good reading and a good guide to improving things. To go a bit deeper, Comptroller General Gene Dodaro joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin this week. Troubled federal programs range from food safety, veterans medical care and Defense Department procurement. He also discussed a governmentwide problem and an agency specific one — the 2020 Census — as well as the state of federal human capital management and recruiting.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
