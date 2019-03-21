Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For a couple of decades, the Government Accountability Office has published its biennial list of high-risk federal programs. It makes good reading and a good guide to improving things. To go a bit deeper, Comptroller General Gene Dodaro joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin this week. Troubled federal programs range from food safety, veterans medical care and Defense Department procurement. He also discussed a governmentwide problem and an agency specific one — the 2020 Census — as well as the state of federal human capital management and recruiting.

