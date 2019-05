Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The EPA has a new chief information officer, an important post in a highly data-intensive agency. Vaughn Noga stopped by Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an update on technology initiatives. He discussed cloud, build or buy software decisions, and digitizing the workforce.

