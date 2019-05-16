SNAP running tests to expand online grocery buying option nationwide

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the first time, some participants in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, are able to buy their groceries online. That’s a leap forward for a program which only a few years ago was still issuing coupons. The Agriculture Department is running a two year test of online buying with the hope of expanding nationwide. Associate Administrator for SNAP at USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service Jessica Shahin spokes with Federal News Network’s Eric White for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

