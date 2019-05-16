Listen Live Sports

SNAP running tests to expand online grocery buying option nationwide

May 16, 2019 10:46 am
 
For the first time, some participants in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, are able to buy their groceries online. That’s a leap forward for a program which only a few years ago was still issuing coupons. The Agriculture Department is running a two year test of online buying with the hope of expanding nationwide. Associate Administrator for SNAP at USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service Jessica Shahin spokes with Federal News Network’s Eric White for Federal Drive with Tom Temin. 

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
