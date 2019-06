Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With cameras becoming ubiquitous, so are collections of people’s faces. In fact, the FBI can now search databases with more than 640 million faces. The question is, what about privacy? What about accuracy? For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Gretta Goodwin, the Government Accountability Office’s Director of Homeland Security and Justice Issues.

