Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Few technologies of recent years have had quite the impact of electronic mapping and geospatial intelligence. Robert Cardillo has been at the center of it. He retired earlier this year as director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. He’s still involved, though. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share where he thinks the industry is going.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.