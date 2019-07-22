Listen Live Sports

New app aims to help first responder vehicles find best navigation routes

July 22, 2019 10:37 am
 
Mapping applications are great for most vehicles. But what if they send a 14-foot tall fire truck to a 13-foot bridge? That problem, the size and operational details of first responder vehicles, prompted the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate to take action. It came up with a special app called Quick Route. For what it is and how it works, Kimberly Jones-Holt, program manager for First Responder and Detection Programs at S&T spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

