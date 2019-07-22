New app aims to help first responder vehicles find best navigation routes

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Mapping applications are great for most vehicles. But what if they send a 14-foot tall fire truck to a 13-foot bridge? That problem, the size and operational details of first responder vehicles, prompted the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate to take action. It came up with a special app called Quick Route. For what it is and how it works, Kimberly Jones-Holt, program manager for First Responder and Detection Programs at S&T spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

