Group representing postal managers is suing USPS for higher pay

August 1, 2019 11:26 am
 
A group that represents almost 50,000 postal managers and supervisors is taking the postal service to court. The National Association of Postal Supervisors says they’ve tried informal negotiations and mediation, but still can’t get USPS to budge from what they say are violations of the 1970 Postal Reorganization Act. That law requires managers to be paid salaries that are comparable to similar positions in the private sector. Brian Wagner is the national president of NAPS. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss how USPS isn’t coming close to pay comparability — in fact, he says, it’s all too common for managers to be paid less than the people they’re supervising.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
