Few things spoil a visit to a majestic national park than the noise of helicopters and low-flying airplanes. Now the group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, or PEER, say their lawsuit has pushed the FAA to implement an air traffic management plan for national parks. PEER’s Senior Counsel, Paula Dinerstein, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain the suit.

