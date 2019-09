Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Two organizations — the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cyber Security Alliance — have lead this annual event. For what to expect and a walk though this year’s tool kit, CISA team leader Erin Shipley joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with a preview of what’s to come.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.