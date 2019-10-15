Health care community centers get $100M in federal grants to improve quality

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Health care community centers occupy a unique spot in the health care delivery system. Now more than 1,200 high-performing centers across the country have received federal grants totaling more than $100 million to boost quality improvement. Jim Macrae is the associate administrator at the Bureau of Primary Health Care within the Health Resources and Services Administration — an organization of the Department of Health and Human Services. For more details on how the system works and how the government keeps tabs, Macrae spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

