Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As the the military sorts out its strategy for managing its space assets, one thing has become clear. Satellites and satellite communications are vulnerable. Adversaries are devising ways to jam GPS or hack into satellites. Retired Army reserve colonel Lawrence Sellin, who has expertise in IT command and control, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss why he feels the the U.S. must pursue a more focused and organized approach to protecting space assets.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.