Some 3.7 million veterans lie interred in cemeteries operated by the Army or the Department of Veterans Affairs. Their markers give only names and the years bracketing their lives. Now the VA’s National Cemetery Administration recently launched a project to give the deceased vets a new life online, where visitors can find out more about who they were. With out it all works, the Veterans Legacy Program Manager Bryce Carpenter joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

