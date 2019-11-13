Suppliers want interoperability, data sharing across cybersecurity products

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

One thing about the cybersecurity crisis: there’s no shortage of products to help you deal with it. Federal practitioners often complain their load of cyber products form a sort of chaos all by themselves. Now a consortium of competing suppliers aims to bring interoperability and data sharing across their products. The consortium is called Oasis. Jason Keirstead, chief architect at IBM Security Threat Management and Kent Landfield, chief standards and technology policy strategist at McAfee joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the latest.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.