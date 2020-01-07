Listen Live Sports

Crowded satellite real estate could affect NOAA’s mission strategy

January 7, 2020 10:11 am
 
The skies are becoming more and more jammed with commercial satellites gathering data for every imaginable reason, including weather. It’s no longer the exclusive domain of the federal government. For more on how that might affect strategy for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the agency’s deputy Assistant Administrator for Systems Karen St. Germain.

