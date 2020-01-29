Listen Live Sports

Exodus of federal cyber talent spurred by loss of WH cybersecurity coordinator role

January 29, 2020 9:43 am
 
The federal government has lost a lot of its cybersecurity talent to the private sector. They’ve departed The Department of Homeland Security and the White House, and there’s no more office of the chief information security officer. Tufts University Fletcher School professor Josephine Wolff has been following this with alarm, and she joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

