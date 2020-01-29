Exodus of federal cyber talent spurred by loss of WH cybersecurity coordinator role

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The federal government has lost a lot of its cybersecurity talent to the private sector. They’ve departed The Department of Homeland Security and the White House, and there’s no more office of the chief information security officer. Tufts University Fletcher School professor Josephine Wolff has been following this with alarm, and she joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.