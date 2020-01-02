What risks do whistleblowers take at federal agencies?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The identity of the whistleblower that led to the impeachment proceedings has been kept secret all along. But is that kosher? Don’t whistleblowers subject themselves to retaliation because the bosses know who they are? To help sort out the facts about whistleblowing, attorney Stephen Kohn of Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

