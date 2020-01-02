Listen Live Sports

What risks do whistleblowers take at federal agencies?

January 2, 2020 10:36 am
 
The identity of the whistleblower that led to the impeachment proceedings has been kept secret all along. But is that kosher? Don’t whistleblowers subject themselves to retaliation because the bosses know who they are? To help sort out the facts about whistleblowing, attorney Stephen Kohn of Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

