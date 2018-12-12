Big data, data analytics call for new backup and recovery strategies

For federal agencies, data doesn’t grow on trees. It grows much faster and more abundantly thanks to developments such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, customer experience deployments and conversion of paper processes to digital.

This non-linear growth has changed the dynamics of the all-important data backup and recovery function. Whether for classic database report writing or data analytics purposes, simply dumping data into a warehouse or “lake” isn’t enough. To maintain availability and full recoverability, agencies need efficient methodologies that incorporate de-duplication, flattening of stacked “tiers” of storage, and small physical infrastructure footprints.

Moreover, data backup and recovery now must take into account the growing phenomenon of hybrid cloud environments in which data might be stored in any of several locations and travel over both private and public networks.

An up-to-date data strategy will have several elements.

Participants agreed it’s important to understand an organization’s data, and especially ensuring that it protect “canonical” data – the data known to be the authoritative set. In terms of storage, a new architecture is required. It might be called a data hub, a sort of library of authoritative data sets. When using cloud providers, it’s important to avoid dependence on any single provider’s proprietary services, thereby avoiding vendor lock-in.

If architected correctly, the number and volume of calls to and from clouds can help avoid ballooning transactional costs.

The Scope of Data and Strategies for Backup The role of storage in this [analytic] architecture is data service – actually making the data available to analytic applications today, as well as financial transaction platform, what have you. How can we leverage it in new and innovative ways? Nick Psaki Principal Engineer, Americas – Public Sector, Pure Storage

Efficiency and Data Usage We have financial data as well as all the personal information. Next generation Federal Student Aid…is going to change our business processes. It’s going to modernize our technology stack to modernize everything across the board. Daniel Commons Federal Student Aid Chief Information Security Officer & Director, Information Technology Risk Management, Department of Education

Technology Stacks Federal customers are asking more and more, what can I do with the data I have under protection. How do we reduce that storage footprint? How do we minimize the duplicity of the data? How do I get at the data that is the source of truth? Tim Stanley Vice President, Federal Sales, Commvault

