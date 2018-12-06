FASA revisited: Precedents in commercial item preference

Bill Greenwalt Senior Fellow, Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security, Atlantic Council

Bill Greenwalt is an advisor and consultant to a range of government and private sector clients on defense and government matters. He co-founded Brinkley Greenwalt Capital Partners to invest in next generation technology firms, selected for their high potential in both defense and commercial markets. He is also currently a nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council within the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security, a member of the Board of Directors at Safran Optics 1 Inc., and a member of a National Academy of Sciences panel reviewing the nuclear security enterprise.

Previously, Mr. Greenwalt worked at the U.S. Senate where he was a Professional Staff Member on the Senate Armed Services Committee responsible for acquisition and industrial base issues. Prior to re-joining the Senate in 2015, he was a visiting fellow at the Marilyn Ware Center for Security Studies at the American Enterprise Institute where he specialized in defense and aerospace policy issues.

Greenwalt has served in senior positions at the Pentagon, in Congress, and in the defense industry. As Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, he advised senior Pentagon officials on matters relating to the defense industrial base to include mergers and acquisitions, foreign direct investment, technology transfer, manufacturing, and competition policy.

In Congress, Greenwalt was Deputy Director for the Surveys and Investigations staff of the House Appropriations Committee, as well as a Professional Staff Member for the Senate Armed Services and Senate Governmental Affairs Committees.

Greenwalt also worked at Lockheed Martin as Director of Federal Acquisition Policy and served as Vice President of Acquisition Policy at the Aerospace Industries Association where he was responsible for a variety of issues related to acquisition, contracts, finance, tax, legal, intellectual property, and environmental, safety and health.

Mr. Greenwalt graduated from California State University at Long Beach with a degree in political science and economics and received his M.A. in defense and security studies from the University of Southern California. He is a currently a Fellow at the National Academy of Public Administration and an adjunct lecturer at the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.