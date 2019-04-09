DevOps, rapid application development fueling digital transformation in government

Many leaders in federal IT approach the endeavor of assembling a software system using the services of an amalgam of tools. Isolating one software development tool and looking at it independently can make it shine. However, today’s software world of combining tools means dependencies stacked upon dependencies. Some describe this as a toolchain.

How does that strategy apply to the software development life cycle? Interjecting a tool that is attached to data from another tool can be a recipe for disaster. What if a tool becomes corrupted or needs to be updated? The system can be impacted and some have referred to this as a tool chain “tax.”

Assembling a custom selected suite for project planning to source code management to continuous integration can limit the speed of iteration. Rapid software development is based on presenting a system and then pivoting with input from users. Delays in mechanics like monitoring and security can increase cost and slow completion time for any project.

John Jeremiah, enterprise DevOps evangelist and product marketing leader at GitLab, joined Federal News Network to discuss how agencies can benefit from a rapid application development mindset.

The GitLab Difference I think of the DevOps life cycle as being the next evolution of what was traditionally thought of as just software development. John Jeremiah Enterprise DevOps Evangelist and Product Marketing Leader, GitLab

Listen to the full show:



