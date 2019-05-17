Protected: Agencies preparing for the future by modernizing their networks today

Ira Baron CTO, Office of Justice Programs, Department of Justice

Mr. Baron joined the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) in 2016 as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), where he drives alignment and collaboration among OJP and other federal agencies' technical centers of excellence and business stakeholders delivering high-visibility, mission-critical solutions to streamline internal grants management processes and maximize the impact and return on investment of $4.5B in annual grant funding.

Mr. Baron is focused on delivering digital transformation by establishing OJP’s future technology vision, engaging executive stakeholders in reimagining business operations, organizing systems and culture to leverage data as a strategic asset, and migrating workloads to a cloud-smart, services-based enterprise platform incorporating best-of-breed, FedRAMP-authorized components.

Prior to taking his position at OJP, Mr. Baron was CTO for an Internet Retailer 500 ecommerce vendor and for an online continuing medical education company, after spending over a decade designing and building solutions that addressed unmet needs in health care administration and life sciences/biotech research.