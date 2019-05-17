Protected: Agencies preparing for the future by modernizing their networks today

CTO, Office of Justice Programs, Department of Justice
Mr. Baron joined the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) in 2016 as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), where he drives alignment and collaboration among OJP and other federal agencies' technical centers of excellence and business stakeholders delivering high-visibility, mission-critical solutions to streamline internal grants management processes and maximize the impact and return on investment of $4.5B in annual grant funding.
Mr. Baron is focused on delivering digital transformation by establishing OJP’s future technology vision, engaging executive stakeholders in reimagining business operations, organizing systems and culture to leverage data as a strategic asset, and migrating workloads to a cloud-smart, services-based enterprise platform incorporating best-of-breed, FedRAMP-authorized components.
Prior to taking his position at OJP, Mr. Baron was CTO for an Internet Retailer 500 ecommerce vendor and for an online continuing medical education company, after spending over a decade designing and building solutions that addressed unmet needs in health care administration and life sciences/biotech research.
Stephen Rice is Deputy Chief Information Officer (DCIO) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Since January 20, 2017, he has overseen the management, security, and sharing of DHS information technology.
Prior to stepping into the DHS DCIO role, Mr. Rice served in the Transportation Security Administration, first as Deputy CIO and Deputy Assistant Administrator, then as CIO and Assistant Administrator for the Office of Information Technology. Mr. Rice played a significant role in the initial deployment of IT services and network connectivity to airport and field locations nationwide.
Mr. Rice’s experience at the Department of Homeland Security began in the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), where he played both intelligence and technical roles. In his nearly decade-long tenure with the USSS, Mr. Rice assisted the intelligence investigation unit that responded to the Oklahoma City bombings, managed data communication teams for several Secret Service protection events, and assisted with management of telecommunications for both presidential conventions. Mr. Rice gained additional federal experience as security program manager for the Department of Commerce, and in the private sector as a network consultant, designing and developing critical network designs.
Angela Heise is President of the Civil Group at Leidos. In this capacity, she is responsible for providing solutions to U.S. Cabinet-level civil agencies and major elements of the public and private sector across the globe. Focus areas include air traffic automation, energy and the environment, federal infrastructure and logistics, IT and cybersecurity, and homeland and transportation security. Prior to this role, Heise served as vice president of Commercial Markets for Lockheed Martin-Commercial Cyber, where she was responsible for the delivery of a portfolio of cybersecurity and information technology solutions and services to commercial Global 1000 customers.
Heise holds a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and is an alumna of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. She was recently recognized as the recipient of the 2019 IT Leader Award from Temple University’s Institute for Business and Information Technology. She was also named to SIUE’s Alumni Hall of Fame as well as Washington Exec’s Top 25 Executives to Watch in 2018, in what has been dubbed as The Year of the Transformational Leader. Heise was recognized in 2013 as one of Federal Computing Week’s Top 100 Executives and in 2012 as one of Aviation Week’s Top 40 Under 40.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.