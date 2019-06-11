Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
...
Insight by Pegasystems

Protected: Beware of the COBOL cliff during your technology modernization journey

June 11, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Panel of experts

  • Rob Schadey

    Director of Business Mission, Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems, U.S. Army

    More
  • Don Schuerman

    CTO & Vice President of Product Marketing, Pega

    More
  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

    More

Top Stories

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.