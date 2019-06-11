Protected: Beware of the COBOL cliff during your technology modernization journey

Rob Schadey Director of Business Mission, Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems, U.S. Army

Rob Schadey serves as the Business Mission Area director for U. S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS). In this role, he is responsible for integrating and modernizing the U.S. Army’s enterprise resource planning systems, with a focus on enterprise initiatives such as cloud computing and data analytics.

Schadey began his career as an enlisted computer and network specialist in the U. S. Marine Corps, where he served for six years before transitioning to the private sector. In his next role, Schadey joined MITRE Corporation, where he supported the U.S. Army computer emergency response team. He was then selected as a group leader for cybersecurity engineering at U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command. Following that position, Schadey served as Chief Technology Officer for Acquisition Logistics Technology Enterprise Systems and Services. He then returned to the private sector as vice president and chief information security officer at a startup. Schadey resumed his work in civil service at PEO EIS in December of 2017 as the chief of cybersecurity architecture, cybersecurity and privacy, prior to his current role.

Schadey holds a Master of Science in computer science and cybersecurity from Capitol Technology University in Laurel, Md. He is a distinguished graduate of the National Defense University Chief Information Security Officer Program, and he holds Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Information Systems Security Architecture Professional certifications.

Schadey is a recipient of the Superior Civilian Service Award, Secretary of Defense Medal for the Global War on Terrorism, and was twice awarded the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service. He is a member of the Army Acquisition Corps with Level III certifications in both Systems Program Research Development and Engineering (SPRDE) and Information Technology (IT).