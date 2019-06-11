Protected: Beware of the COBOL cliff during your technology modernization journey

Director of Business Mission, Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems, U.S. Army
Rob Schadey serves as the Business Mission Area director for U. S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS). In this role, he is responsible for integrating and modernizing the U.S. Army’s enterprise resource planning systems, with a focus on enterprise initiatives such as cloud computing and data analytics.
Schadey began his career as an enlisted computer and network specialist in the U. S. Marine Corps, where he served for six years before transitioning to the private sector. In his next role, Schadey joined MITRE Corporation, where he supported the U.S. Army computer emergency response team. He was then selected as a group leader for cybersecurity engineering at U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command. Following that position, Schadey served as Chief Technology Officer for Acquisition Logistics Technology Enterprise Systems and Services. He then returned to the private sector as vice president and chief information security officer at a startup. Schadey resumed his work in civil service at PEO EIS in December of 2017 as the chief of cybersecurity architecture, cybersecurity and privacy, prior to his current role.
Schadey holds a Master of Science in computer science and cybersecurity from Capitol Technology University in Laurel, Md. He is a distinguished graduate of the National Defense University Chief Information Security Officer Program, and he holds Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Information Systems Security Architecture Professional certifications.
Schadey is a recipient of the Superior Civilian Service Award, Secretary of Defense Medal for the Global War on Terrorism, and was twice awarded the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service. He is a member of the Army Acquisition Corps with Level III certifications in both Systems Program Research Development and Engineering (SPRDE) and Information Technology (IT).
Don Schuerman is CTO and Vice President of Product Marketing at Pegasystems, responsible for Pega’s industry-leading platform and CRM applications. He has 20 years of experience delivering enterprise software solutions for Fortune 500 organizations, with a focus on digital transformation, mobility, analytics, business process management, cloud and CRM. Don has led enterprise software implementations and provided technology and architecture consulting to senior business and technology executives from Fortune 500 organizations, including American Express, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, and BP. Don holds a BS in Physics and Philosophy from Boston College.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.