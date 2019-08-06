Protected: GMU’s Dr. Jerry McGinn: Happy warrior for contracting and acquisition learning

Dr. Jerry McGinn Executive Director of the Center for Government Contracting, School of Business, George Mason University

Dr. Jerry McGinn is the Executive Director of the Center for Government Contracting in the School of Business at George Mason University (GMU). In this role, he has established and is leading the first-of-its-kind university center for research, education and training, and collaboration on issues facing the $500B+ government contracting industry. Jerry is also a trusted strategic advisor sought after by government and industry for expertise in U.S. industrial security, export control, foreign military sales, and industrial base policies, practices, and programs. Prior to joining GMU, Jerry served as the senior career official in the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy in the Department of Defense, leading a staff of 80 personnel and managing an annual budget of approximately $200 million in efforts to analyze the capabilities, overall health, and policies concerning the industrial base on which the Department relies for current and future warfighting capabilities. He also directed hundreds of reviews of high-profile mergers and acquisitions as well as transactions before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Previous to DoD, Dr. McGinn spent a decade in senior defense industry roles at McGinn Defense Consulting LLC, Deloitte Consulting LLP, QinetiQ North America, and Northrop Grumman. Before industry, Dr. McGinn served in DoD as Special Assistant to the Principal Deputy Undersecretary (Policy) and as a political scientist at RAND. Dr. McGinn is also a widely acclaimed thought leader, author, and sought-after speaker. He has published numerous influential articles and monographs; testified before the U.S. Congress and the United Kingdom House of Commons; presented to senior government and industry audiences around the world; and he is regularly interviewed on television, radio, and in print on critical national security issues. He has led advisory studies for and held leadership roles in the NATO Industrial Advisory Group, the Defense Science Board, the Aerospace Industries Association, the Professional Services Council, and the Project for the Common Defense. Dr. McGinn was commissioned into the U.S. Army and served with distinction as an infantry officer and is a graduate of Ranger and Airborne Schools. He has received numerous civilian and military awards and has earned a Ph.D., M.S., and M.A. from Georgetown University as well as a B.S. from the United States Military Academy.