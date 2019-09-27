Protected: How agencies can avoid having ‘random acts of cloud’

Senior Vice President, Corporate Business Development and Sales, Perspecta
As senior vice president of corporate business development and sales at Perspecta, Sean Mullen executes Perspecta’s growth strategy through price-to-win proposals, competitive intel/market research, bid and proposal operations and IDIQ program management, while championing a customer-focused culture.
Prior to his current role, Mullen was the sales vice president for DXC Technology’s U.S. Public Sector. He led sales, strategy and business development for an organization focused on developing customer-centric IT solutions, exhibiting thought leadership and presenting unique value propositions to government clients. As part of the executive team, he spearheaded efforts to operationalize strategy, sales and business plans.
Mullen previously served as the area sales leader within HPE’s U.S. Public Sector before its transition to DXC’s Department of Defense (DoD) Federal Security market, where he led a combined sales and capture management organization supporting the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and Department of State accounts. Prior to joining HPE, Mullen held the position of vice president of accounts within Northrop Grumman Information Systems, where he directed an account team focused on major accounts across the public sector market.
At the beginning of his career, Mullen was a U.S. Air Force civilian in the acquisition career field, purchasing IT and command and control solutions for the DoD. In that role, he led acquisition teams for the procurement and administration of contracts managed by Electronic Systems Center, Hanscom Air Force Base.
Mullen earned a bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He completed leadership training at University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and University of Chicago.
Senior Director, Application Offerings and Advisory Services, Perspecta
As the senior director of the application offerings and advisory services at Perspecta, Stu Hammer specializes in driving strategic transformation programs for customers with an emphasis on application transformation to cloud, application modernization and agile/DevOps application programs.
Prior to his current role, Hammer held a number of leadership roles in application services at DXC Technology and HP Enterprise (HPE) in both public sector and commercial areas, overseeing strategic customer transformation programs and managing service revenues exceeding $500 million.
Hammer previously served as vice president of information technology for Gelco Information Network, where he led the IT organization’s efforts to modernize the Gelco applications to a new e-business Software as a Service (SaaS) solution capability. He also served as managing director of MCI Systemhouse's enterprise application integration and technology solutions.
In addition, Hammer has held senior management and technical positions at US West (now CenturyLink) and Marten Transport, Ltd. In these roles, he led key corporate IT initiatives to bring value to the business through implementation of strategic transportation and telecommunication systems.
Hammer earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in business administration and information management, in addition to a master’s degree from Creighton University in computer systems management where he was nominated to Beta Gamma Sigma, the honor society for collegiate schools of business.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.