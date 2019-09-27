Protected: How agencies can avoid having ‘random acts of cloud’

Sean Mullen Senior Vice President, Corporate Business Development and Sales, Perspecta

As senior vice president of corporate business development and sales at Perspecta, Sean Mullen executes Perspecta’s growth strategy through price-to-win proposals, competitive intel/market research, bid and proposal operations and IDIQ program management, while championing a customer-focused culture.

Prior to his current role, Mullen was the sales vice president for DXC Technology’s U.S. Public Sector. He led sales, strategy and business development for an organization focused on developing customer-centric IT solutions, exhibiting thought leadership and presenting unique value propositions to government clients. As part of the executive team, he spearheaded efforts to operationalize strategy, sales and business plans.

Mullen previously served as the area sales leader within HPE’s U.S. Public Sector before its transition to DXC’s Department of Defense (DoD) Federal Security market, where he led a combined sales and capture management organization supporting the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and Department of State accounts. Prior to joining HPE, Mullen held the position of vice president of accounts within Northrop Grumman Information Systems, where he directed an account team focused on major accounts across the public sector market.

At the beginning of his career, Mullen was a U.S. Air Force civilian in the acquisition career field, purchasing IT and command and control solutions for the DoD. In that role, he led acquisition teams for the procurement and administration of contracts managed by Electronic Systems Center, Hanscom Air Force Base.

Mullen earned a bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He completed leadership training at University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and University of Chicago.