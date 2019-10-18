Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
...
Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions

Protected: Mitigating mainframe cyber blind spots through IT modernization

October 18, 2019 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Panel of experts

  • Jason G. Martin

    Vice Director, Development and Business Center (DBC) & Acting Director, Cyber Development Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency

    More
  • Jason Gray

    Chief Information Officer, Department of Education

    More
  • Ryan Cote

    Chief Information Officer, Department of Transportation

    More
  • Steve Steuart

    Chief Technology Officer, Astadia

    More
  • Kevin Hansen

    Chief Technology Officer, Micro Focus Government Solutions

    More
  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

    More

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska