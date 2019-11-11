Protected: Computer vision and how to expand capabilities in law enforcement and national security

Chris Algiere Federal Director, FirstNet

Chris serves as the Federal Consultation Lead for the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet). Chris joined the FirstNet team in August of 2014 to complete the establishment of an outreach strategy for engaging U.S. Federal Departments and Agencies on behalf of the First Responder Network Authority.

In this role Chris is responsible for ensuring U.S. federal organizations understand the implications of the ongoing planning and future deployment of the FirstNet network. Chris has also taken on staffing and coordination with Canadian counterparts on discussion related to public safety broadband and shared U.S. – Canadian interests.

Through both military and federal civil service, Chris has over 30 years of experience in the tactical and administrative areas of wired and wireless communications as a tactical field operator, emergency responder, system maintainer, spectrum manager, instructor and inter-agency coordinator.

Chris is a graduate of the U.S. Army, John F Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and holds a Master’s of Science in Management - Project Management degree from Colorado Technical University.