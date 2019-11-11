Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
...
Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel

Protected: Computer vision and how to expand capabilities in law enforcement and national security

November 11, 2019 11:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News

Panel of experts

  • Chris Algiere

    Federal Director, FirstNet

    More
  • Jeff Alstott

    Program Manager, IARPA

    More
  • Stephen Dennis

    Director, Data Analytics Technology Center, Science and Technology Directorate, Department of Homeland Security

    More
  • John Garofolo

    Senior Advisor for Programs, Information Technology Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology

    More
  • Michael Knight

    Global CTO, Industry IoT & Edge Business Unit, Dell Technologies

    More
  • Tom Temin

    Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network

    More

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends