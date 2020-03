Sean Zerges Division Chief, Digital Services and Solutions Strategy, Office of Information Technology, General Services Administration

Sean Zerges is a program manager assigned to the Office of the Chief Technology Officer within the U.S. General Services Administration’s Office of Information Technology (GSA IT). Zerges oversees the Digital Services and Solutions Strategy Divisions, providing leadership and planning in support of implementing GSA’s Digital Strategy. Serves as the primary point of contact between the GSA IT operations, shared services teams, and the senior leadership.

Zerges joined the U.S. General Services Administration in April 2018. Prior to joining GSA, he supported the U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Enterprise Infrastructure Division. He led the enterprise Engineering & Cloud Services Branch to include managing the agency’s Technology Assessment & Compliance Center. Major initiatives included migration to a multi-site, converged-infrastructure hybrid-cloud solution, mobile device management implementation, as well as piloting solutions such as automated, multi-cloud application deployments and hyperconverged platform-as-a-service solutions.

Beginning his career in IT concurrently as a U.S. Air Force active-duty Milstar Command Post Terminal Operator as well as working after-hours as a contracted Satellite Operations Operator supporting 4th Space Operations Squadron. He continued this multi-vector approach toward accruing experience and exposure to technologies for several years. These include secure messaging, telephone switch operations, theater deployable communications suites, system and network administration, critical systems certification and accreditation assessments, communications security, wide-area wired and radio infrastructure installation, and endpoint management solutions. Having worked around the globe with all major DoD components, NATO, Federal Government and contact vendors, Zerges operates upon a foundation of wide technology breadth.

Zerges’ commitment extends beyond his civil service position. He is also a Staff Officer within the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and continues his USAF Reserves participation supporting the 51st Network Operations Squadron assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis.