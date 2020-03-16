It’s a multiple cloud, hybrid world now

Federal cloud computing has moved into what you might call its 2.0 era. This is thanks to a growing and more robust roster of commercial cloud services, greater experience on the part of agency tech staffs, and policy development encouraging cloud adoption.

If cloud era 1.0 involved picking a cloud provider to host email and related collaborative tools, cloud era 2.0 is marked by use of multiple commercial clouds, hosting of mission-related applications, and architectural and software development approaches geared towards cloud deployment.

Federal News Network and Oracle convened a panel of federal cloud practitioners to discuss the issues in their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud.

Whether your agency maintains a data center and uses cloud service providers, or whether you’re cloud-only, the practices and experiences of this panel will give you valuable insight into future strategies.

Considerations in Having Multiple Clouds We have a strategy for going into the cloud … four main reasons. Improve agility; consolidate all of our digital assets behind high powered, intelligence enabled services; getting a seamless customer experience; and shifting our workforce more towards working on the mission. Chezian Sivagnanam Chief Enterprise Architect, National Science Foundation

Navigating Applications to the Cloud We certainly feel that, as a result of this journey, we’ll reduce our data center footprint. We’re on an IT transformation using the agile framework approach. We could use some of that data center space … to get our agile teams co-located. Debbie Stephens Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Application Rationalization and Human Capital Management In choosing cloud service providers, there are five areas we see federal agencies looking at. Your workloads; investment protection; service levels, performance and manageability; coexistence between the cloud and your data center; and migration – don’t just assume you can migrate your workloads to a given cloud. Steve Prescott Executive Program Director, Public Sector, Oracle

