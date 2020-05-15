Protected: To modernize IT, agencies should start with their networks

Sean Applegate Chief Technology Officer, SwishData

Sean Applegate currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for SwishData, a customer-centric technology and engineering services provider. In this role, Sean leads innovation strategy, solutions, and services. Sean is passionate about delivering life cycle services to ensure clients realize maximum value for technology investments.

Sean is life-long student of culture, specifically the creation of innovative, high-velocity organizations that empower employees to experiment, learn quickly, and push themselves to new levels.

Prior to joining Swish, Sean spent nine years with Riverbed Technology helping large enterprises understand, optimize and control performance of global IT architectures. He filled several technical leadership roles at Riverbed, including Senior Director of the Portfolio Solutions Group and Public Sector Technology Strategist.

Before Riverbed, Sean worked with several OEMs doing business in the Public Sector. He has also worked as a technology consultant, and served as an active duty United States Marine.