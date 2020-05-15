Protected: To modernize IT, agencies should start with their networks

Sean Applegate currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for SwishData, a customer-centric technology and engineering services provider. In this role, Sean leads innovation strategy, solutions, and services. Sean is passionate about delivering life cycle services to ensure clients realize maximum value for technology investments.
Sean is life-long student of culture, specifically the creation of innovative, high-velocity organizations that empower employees to experiment, learn quickly, and push themselves to new levels.
Prior to joining Swish, Sean spent nine years with Riverbed Technology helping large enterprises understand, optimize and control performance of global IT architectures. He filled several technical leadership roles at Riverbed, including Senior Director of the Portfolio Solutions Group and Public Sector Technology Strategist.
Before Riverbed, Sean worked with several OEMs doing business in the Public Sector. He has also worked as a technology consultant, and served as an active duty United States Marine.
Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Riverbed Technologies
Marlin McFate serves as Federal CTO at Riverbed Technologies. Prior to his current role, McFate was a Technical Director for the Advanced Technology Group in the Office of The CTO for Riverbed Technology, responsible for being a subject matter and industry expert to Riverbed’s largest and most complex customers.
Prior to riverbed McFate worked at Circadece for 7 years ending as the Systems Engineering Manager where he led the WAN optimization systems engineering teams for both commercial and government business units.
Through his career McFate has also worked as a Systems Engineer and Software Engineer for public sector customers ranging across the civilian agencies, the IC and the Department of Defense.
Prior to working in the technology field McFate served as a Fire Direction Control Specialist for the United States Army. McFate brings 20 years of engineering and management experience and holds a Bachelors in Software Engineering.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006. Tom has been reporting on and providing insight to technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Radio, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.