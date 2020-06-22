Protected: Giving frontline workers the power of edge computing can drive critical outcomes

Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford Chief Information Officer/G-6, U.S. Army

Lieutenant General Bruce T. Crawford became the Army Chief Information Officer (CIO)/G-6 on 1 August 2017.

As the CIO, LTG Crawford reports directly to the Secretary of the Army, setting strategic direction and objectives for the Army network, and supervises all Army C4 (command, control, communications, and computers) and Information Technology (IT) functions. He also oversees the Army's $12.2 billion IT programs, manages enterprise IT architecture, establishes and enforces IT policies, and directs delivery of operational C4IT capabilities to support warfighters and business users. As the G-6, he advises the Chief of Staff of the Army on the network, communications, signal operations, information security, force structure, and equipping.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, LTG Crawford was commissioned through South Carolina State University's Reserve Officer Training Corps program on May 28, 1986, after graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He also holds a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

During his 34 years of service, LTG Crawford has served in a variety of leadership positions at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels. In his previous assignment, he served as a Special Assistant to the Director of the Army Staff, Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he served as the 14th Commander, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and Aberdeen Proving Ground Senior Mission Commander, Aberdeen, Maryland; J6, Director of C4/Cyber and Chief Information Officer, U.S. European Command; Commanding General, 5th Signal Command (Theater); and G-6, U.S. Army Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany. Other command assignments include the 516th Signal Brigade, Fort Shafter, Hawaii; 82nd Signal Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq; and B Company, 51st Signal Battalion, 35th Signal Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

His key staff assignments include Director of the Coordination Group for the Chief of Staff of the Army, Pentagon, Washington D.C.; Division Chief of LandWarNet Integration for the Army CIO/G-6, Pentagon, Washington D.C.; Division Chief for Net Centric Assessments/Analysis Branch, later Executive Assistant to the J6, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington D.C.; and Assistant Operations Officer, and later Corps Emergency Deployment Readiness Officer, for the 35th Signal Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Operations DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM.

LTG Crawford's awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal (with one Oak Leaf Cluster), the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (with one Oak Leaf Cluster), the Meritorious Service Medal (with four Oak Leaf Clusters), the Army Commendation Medal (with one Oak Leaf Cluster), and the Army Achievement Medal (with four Oak Leaf Clusters). LTG Crawford is authorized to wear the Combat Action Badge, the Master Parachutist Badge, the Ranger Tab, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge, and the Army Staff Identification Badge. He is the recipient of the 2020 Black Engineer of the Year Award.

LTG Crawford and his wife, Dianne, have two sons, Bruce, Jr. and Corey.