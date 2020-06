David Catanoso Director, Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office, Department of Veterans Affairs

Mr. Catanoso has over 25 years of experience in fields ranging from database development, enterprise architecture design, and enterprise cloud solutions, contributing to a solid track record of success culminating in the overall growth of multiple technology initiatives. Mr. Catanoso led a cross-organizational team over three years to design and implement the VA Enterprise Cloud (VAEC), capable of hosting most of the VA’s applications. The VAEC is designed to be controlled by the VA and to accommodate all applications up to and including the FedRAMP High security level.

Prior to joining the VA in 2011, Mr. Catanoso worked in the private sector serving in roles related to project management, strategic planning, and systems integration. He also served as a Signal Officer in the US Army. A native of New Jersey, Mr. Catanoso holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in Computer Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University. In 2017 he completed the Senior Executive Fellows program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Since April 2018 he has served as Director for the Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office (ECSO) at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). ECSO enables the leveraging of cloud solutions by internal and external customers and ultimately Veterans by providing standardization and common services. ECSO will support the efficient migration to and utilization of cloud technology by project teams/business sponsors and their customers.