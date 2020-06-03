Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
...
Insight by Kodak Alaris

Protected: NARA’s three-legged stool to transform records management

June 3, 2020 8:30 am
 
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Featured speakers

  • Laurence Brewer

    Chief Records Officer for the U.S. Government, National Archives and Records Administration

    More
  • Lisa Haralampus

    Director, Records Management Policy and Outreach, National Archives and Records Administration

    More
  • Scott Swidersky

    Vice President, Enterprise Content Management, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. and President, Quality Associates Inc. (QAI)

    More
  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

    More
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|3 AFCEA Washington, DC June Luncheon - 5G
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP-45 Pelicans return after eight month deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system