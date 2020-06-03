Protected: NARA’s three-legged stool to transform records management

Laurence Brewer Chief Records Officer for the U.S. Government, National Archives and Records Administration

As the Chief Records Officer, Mr. Brewer leads records management throughout the Federal Government with an emphasis on electronic records. He provides overall direction and guidance for Federal agencies on all aspects of records and information management. This includes overseeing the scheduling and appraisal of Federal records, the development and delivery of records management training, the issuance of records management regulations and guidance, and evaluating the effectiveness of records management programs in Federal agencies.

Prior to his current appointment in May 2016, Mr. Brewer held a number of positions in NARA’s records management program, including management positions working directly with Federal agencies to improve records management government-wide. Most recently, he directed the National Records Management Program, coordinating the activities of headquarters and field records management staff in support of NARA’s overall strategic plan.

Prior to joining NARA in 1999, Mr. Brewer was a records management consultant responsible for managing records management programs at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Transportation. He has more than 25 years of experience in records and information management and earned his Certified Records Manager (CRM) designation in 1998. Mr. Brewer is also a senior fellow of the Partnership for Public Service’s Excellence in Government Program, which focuses on developing the leadership skills of senior government employees. He holds an M.A. in Political Science from the University of Georgia, and a B.A. in Government from the College of William and Mary.