Protected: How to secure mobile devices in the age of mass teleworking

Bob Stevens Vice President, Americas, Lookout

Bob Stevens heads up the Americas team at Lookout, where he focuses on providing mobile threat visibility and protection to enterprise and government entities. Bob has over 25 years of experience in the industry and prior to Lookout, he was in charge of the Symantec federal team, helping agencies secure their data. Before that he led the Juniper Network federal team and has held leadership positions at Network Equipment Technologies, Bivio Networks and Brocade Communications. Prior to entering the private sector, Bob served in the United States Air Force as a computer specialist at the White House Communications Agency. He is an avid golfer and loves cycling, running, boating, and camping.