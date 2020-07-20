Protected: How to secure mobile devices in the age of mass teleworking

Bob Stevens heads up the Americas team at Lookout, where he focuses on providing mobile threat visibility and protection to enterprise and government entities. Bob has over 25 years of experience in the industry and prior to Lookout, he was in charge of the Symantec federal team, helping agencies secure their data. Before that he led the Juniper Network federal team and has held leadership positions at Network Equipment Technologies, Bivio Networks and Brocade Communications. Prior to entering the private sector, Bob served in the United States Air Force as a computer specialist at the White House Communications Agency. He is an avid golfer and loves cycling, running, boating, and camping.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006. Tom has been reporting on and providing insight to technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Radio, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.