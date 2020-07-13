Protected: Transition to EIS is at hand. Agencies need to plan for it now.

Tom Colatosti Executive Director, Public Sector Program Management, Verizon

Tom Colatosti is the Executive Director of Verizon's Public Sector Programs where he is accountable for the global operations, profitability, and customer satisfaction for Verizon's multi-billion dollar Federal, State, Local and Education customers. Tom leads a global organization of employees responsible for program management, lifecycle engineering, service management and customer success. His team supports an extensive portfolio of services including managed network solutions, advanced communications, cyber and managed security, software-defined networking, Cloud, wireline transport, contact centers, professional services and custom integrated solutions. Tom holds a Bachelors degree in Information Technology from the College of William and Mary and Masters Degree in Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.