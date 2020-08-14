Steps to ensure successful cybersecurity outcomes

It wouldn’t be surprising if every morning federal chief information security officers look in the mirror and remind themselves, “I don’t need any more cybersecurity tools.” Think about, for those of you who remember, the old Saturday Night Live character Stuart Smalley and his self-affirmation.

But the fact is, agencies have been buying tools and more tools to address cybersecurity challenges over the past 25 years and even some vendors are saying enough is enough. The fact is end point cyber tools are only as good as both the developer created them, and how the agency implemented them.

CompTIA, the industry association, wrote in a blog post that by taking a platform approach, organizations can start treating cyber tools as part of an integrated, functional and scalable strategy.

There is a growing call, whether through the continuous diagnostics and mitigation (CDM) program or through the move to a zero trust framework, agencies are starting to recognize why this platform concept is the future.

To achieve this platform approach, agencies need to consider how to take full advantage of automation and orchestration so tools can talk to each other and provide real-time data to security experts.

And this concept also gives agencies a leg up when it comes to managing cyber risk because they can focus tools, people and processes on the most important technology and mission assets.

By moving toward this platform approach, agencies can potentially reduce the number of point products, better control and use funding and ensure future budget requests are hitting the mark to address mission challenges.

Cybersecurity Compliance and Effectiveness We’ve taken steps to identify what we consider key cyber terrain or mission relevant cyber train. We’ve tried to prioritize our remediation efforts, prioritize our detection and response efforts for those things that are crown jewels. Linus Baker Director of Cybersecurity, Defense Logistics Agency

Breaking Down Silos in Cybersecurity The operational capacity of organizations to flex or adapt quickly to the changing threat landscape presented by the malicious actors, and the portability of controls across different infrastructure and asset classes that were traditionally siloed” can help agencies deal with the continued evolution of cyber threats. Jeff Schwartz Vice President, North America Engineering, Check Point

Orchestration and Automation We built a centralized data lake and that’s where we are collecting all of those good nuggets that we are mining out of various providers. As we look toward automation and orchestration, we are really following the zero trust approach. We know we have a lot of good data so how do we apply the concepts of machines learning to make sense of it, use artificial intelligence to start making decisions and use robotics process automation to effectuate that change. Steven Hernandez Chief Information Security Officer and Director of Information Assurance Services, Department of Education

