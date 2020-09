Rocky Campione Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy

Rocky Campione was selected in July 2019 to serve as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Department of Energy (DOE). In this position, he oversees the Department’s information technology (IT) portfolio, serves as an advisor to the Deputy Secretary and Secretary, and leads and manages the various functions within the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Campione has extensive experience with managing and implementing IT and cybersecurity solutions in executive roles across both the Federal Government, as well as in corporate leadership roles in the private sector.

From 2009 to 2019, Mr. Campione worked for a small business where he was named their Vice President for Federal in 2012. In this role, he led teams that migrated more than 300,000 Federal users to the Microsoft Cloud, provided application development solutions for National Security clients, and delivered cybersecurity solutions to both the Federal Government and Fortune 100 companies. In 2012, he helped develop the Risk Management Process (RMP) for the electricity subsector for DOE’s Office of Electricity.

From 2004 to 2009, he was appointed to a number of positions at DOE, where he held senior positions in the areas of security, management, and IT. His last position at the Department was Senior Advisor to the Deputy Secretary where he served as his Chief of Staff. Rocky’s focus was on the day to day management of the Department with an emphasis on improving security. He was also previously the Deputy Assistant Secretary for National Security where he was responsible for issues pertaining to cybersecurity, the Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence, the Office of Health, Safety, and Security, and the National Nuclear Security Administration. He joined DOE as advisor to the CIO where he helped manage the Department’s $2.1 billion IT portfolio, revitalized the Department’s cybersecurity program, and improved corporate communications.

In addition to his work at DOE and outside of government in the IT industry, Mr. Campione has held a number of other positions at the Department of State and within the Legislative Branch. Additionally, from 2002 – 2003, Mr. Campione worked in Hollywood on a TV show for NBC and Universal Studios called “Mister Sterling.”

A graduate of Syracuse University, Mr. Campione graduated with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and History, and he has a Master of Science degree from George Mason University in Technology Management. He lives in Alexandria, VA with his wife and four children.