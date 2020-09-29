On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Insight by Cellebrite
Federal Insights

Managing, maximizing agency data to solve criminal cases

September 29, 2020 2:59 pm
1 min read
      

Whether its information technology or operational technology, few federal sectors have seen the explosion of data like federal law enforcement.

From artificial intelligence to connected devices, federal law enforcement officers are facing the three “Vs” of data—volume, variety and velocity.

This is why law enforcement officers need technology to keep up with all this data.

They need to be able access data wherever and whenever they need it. They need to manage data across organizations, both at the federal, state, local, tribal and international levels. And they need to have the power to analyze the data onsite.

As nearly every agency and private sector organization has learned over the last decade, having the right data in the hands of decision makers at the right time expedites decision-making.

All told, the requirement for digital intelligence is pushing many agencies to the brink of exhaustion.

But through new artificial intelligence tools and advanced analytics, law enforcement officers can find a way out of this maze of data. Some, like the Brennan Center for Justice, believe the technology and tools can provide a path to predictive law enforcement–using data to get ahead of potential crime by analyzing risk factors.

Law enforcement officers need technology that is integrated with existing tools and lets them collaborate with other departments or task forces to find connections among seemingly unconnected people, places, and events to resolve cases faster.

And, of course, none of this matters if the officers are not trained to use these technology and tools and handle digital evidence to build stronger cases.

Ensuring Data Value and Accessibility

[Data] is a real challenge, and it’s one in which we are using technology to the best of our ability to collect it, to analyze it, to store it and then ultimately to produce it. Our other issue we are using data on is where do we use our finite resources so whether it’s heat mapping, crime intelligence or other things as advanced as shot detection technology…so for us it’s both volume of investigative files that we prove our case with as well as utilizing data to determine where do we need to use our finite resources.

G. Zachary Terwilliger

U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Virginia, United States Attorney’s Office

Data Sharing

On those major cases, you need to break down those walls where everybody is looking at the data so quality decisions can be made to keep either a community, a neighborhood or our country safe.

Louis Quijas

Executive Customer Advisor, Cellebrite

Workforce Training

We do a lot of training at the different sites or centers with the general NASA public to educate them and with our own OIG agents. Here is the data we are getting, here is how to interpret that data and here is what you are looking at when you are in the review platform. So we do a lot of in-house training.

John Wilbur

Resident Agent in Charge, Computer Forensic Laboratory, Office of the Inspector General, NASA

Listen to the full show: 

Panel of experts

  • John Wilbur

    Resident Agent in Charge, Computer Forensic Laboratory, Office of the Inspector General, NASA

  • G. Zachary Terwilliger

    U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Virginia, United States Attorney’s Office

  • Scott Perry

    Special Agent in Charge, Cyber Investigations and Technical Operations Division 51E, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Veterans Affairs

  • Louis Quijas

    Executive Customer Advisor, Cellebrite

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot