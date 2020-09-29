Managing, maximizing agency data to solve criminal cases

Whether its information technology or operational technology, few federal sectors have seen the explosion of data like federal law enforcement.

From artificial intelligence to connected devices, federal law enforcement officers are facing the three “Vs” of data—volume, variety and velocity.

This is why law enforcement officers need technology to keep up with all this data.

They need to be able access data wherever and whenever they need it. They need to manage data across organizations, both at the federal, state, local, tribal and international levels. And they need to have the power to analyze the data onsite.

As nearly every agency and private sector organization has learned over the last decade, having the right data in the hands of decision makers at the right time expedites decision-making.

All told, the requirement for digital intelligence is pushing many agencies to the brink of exhaustion.

But through new artificial intelligence tools and advanced analytics, law enforcement officers can find a way out of this maze of data. Some, like the Brennan Center for Justice, believe the technology and tools can provide a path to predictive law enforcement–using data to get ahead of potential crime by analyzing risk factors.

Law enforcement officers need technology that is integrated with existing tools and lets them collaborate with other departments or task forces to find connections among seemingly unconnected people, places, and events to resolve cases faster.

And, of course, none of this matters if the officers are not trained to use these technology and tools and handle digital evidence to build stronger cases.

Ensuring Data Value and Accessibility [Data] is a real challenge, and it’s one in which we are using technology to the best of our ability to collect it, to analyze it, to store it and then ultimately to produce it. Our other issue we are using data on is where do we use our finite resources so whether it’s heat mapping, crime intelligence or other things as advanced as shot detection technology…so for us it’s both volume of investigative files that we prove our case with as well as utilizing data to determine where do we need to use our finite resources. G. Zachary Terwilliger U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Virginia, United States Attorney’s Office

Data Sharing On those major cases, you need to break down those walls where everybody is looking at the data so quality decisions can be made to keep either a community, a neighborhood or our country safe. Louis Quijas Executive Customer Advisor, Cellebrite

Workforce Training We do a lot of training at the different sites or centers with the general NASA public to educate them and with our own OIG agents. Here is the data we are getting, here is how to interpret that data and here is what you are looking at when you are in the review platform. So we do a lot of in-house training. John Wilbur Resident Agent in Charge, Computer Forensic Laboratory, Office of the Inspector General, NASA

