How to use low code tools to change, adapt and modernize

If the pandemic has shown anything, it’s that federal agencies need to respond to change on a speed and scale rarely seen in recent decades. Rapidly-developed legislation imposed on agencies the requirement for new programs and overhauls of existing ones.

The pandemic-related change environment came on top of an already-higher level of change cycles from policy changes affecting both services deployed to the public as well as to governmental operations such as rapid acquisition. Pretty much on all fronts you find the need for new workflows, new applications, and new code.

To Jason Adolf, the industry vice president for Global Public Sector at Appian, conditions have pushed the old ways and accelerated the need for real digital transformation. He says the traditional systems of designing and coding systems have reached their limits of efficacy.

More than DevOps or DevSecOps, agencies need a way of bringing together IT and its programmers, the data scientists, and the business and program people such that new and overhauled systems meet program, outcome, accountability and government efficiency requirements in a fast and flexible way.

This is where the low-code approach to programming comes in. By abstracting the hand coding, it makes the rules-driven workflows so crucial to government functions accessible across the board. It frees teams to model and test concepts and cut times to deployment. Modern low-code tools, such as Appian’s, help agencies build cybersecurity and interoperability into new and revised applications with high quality, automatically generated code. In this video, Adolf explains how low-code can be an enabler of digital transformation in the pandemic and post-pandemic environment.

The Current Environment and Digital Government You’ve got both environmental factors and you’ve got political factors that are causing agencies to have to make changes at a pace that’s just unheard of. Jason Adolf Industry Vice President, Global Public Sector, Appian

New Application Development and Deployment [With low code] somebody who is non-technical can contribute in a massive way to building applications. And it allows our agencies and integrator partners to use the resources they have without going through months and months of training to learn something complicated and proprietary. Jason Adolf Industry Vice President, Global Public Sector, Appian

The Definition of Low Code We’re seeing now more of a comfort level with what we call full stack automation – the low-code, plus artificial intelligence, plus robotic process automation bots to assist an agency and assist a workforce in not only reducing administrivia in their work, but doing [work] faster. Jason Adolf Industry Vice President, Global Public Sector, Appian

