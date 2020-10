David Scott is the Director of Product Management for Veritas Digital Compliance products which include Enterprise Vault, EV.cloud, Veritas Advanced Supervision and eDiscovery Platform.

David has been with Veritas/Symantec for over 25 years and specializes in Archiving, Records Management, Analytics, Classification and eDiscovery with a focus on financial, public sector and healthcare verticals.

David graduated from Fanshawe College in London, Ontario. He currently resides in Yorktown, Virginia with his wife and two daughters.