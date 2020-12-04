Protected: How agencies must continue to adapt to the new approaches to training

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Vice President, Government and Corporate Business, Blackboard
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
Bryna Dash is Vice President of Blackboard's Government and Corporate business since 2018. Prior to Blackboard, Bryna led IBM's Federal Cloud business. Bryna graduated from University of Maryland, College Park and earned her MBA from MIT.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Radio. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news. As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.