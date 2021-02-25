Protected: Feeding data products a proper diet to make government work better

Michael R. Anderson serves as the Chief Strategist of Public Sector at Informatica, Llc. In this role he leads strategic activities for Informatica with a focus on enterprise data management and data security software capabilities supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Federal agencies. Mike previously worked as the Director, Federal Strategy and Plans for RSA, a Dell Company, and held the position of Manager, Strategic Programs for the Federal Division of Dell-EMC.

Mike is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with 30+ years of national security and federal government experience leading organizations, developing business processes, building operational procedures, and creating strategic plans and policies for both start-up and established enterprises. His experience includes several overseas operations, service in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Army Staff and the Joint Staff. His military career culminated with duty at U.S. Army Cyber Command as the Chief of Plans, Policy, Strategy (G5). Mike holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Arts degree from American University.