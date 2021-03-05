Protected: Enhance law enforcement and homeland security with wider sources of data

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Senior Vice President of Global Intelligence, Recorded Future
Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Levi Gundert is the Senior Vice President of Global Intelligence at Recorded Future, where he leads the continuous effort to measurably decrease operational risk for clients.
Levi has spent the past 20 years in both the public and private sector, defending networks, arresting international criminals, and uncovering nation-state adversaries. He’s held senior information security leadership positions across technology and financial startups and enterprises. He is a trusted risk advisor to Fortune-500 companies, and a prolific speaker, blogger, and columnist.
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006 and has been reporting on technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Network, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.