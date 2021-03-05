Protected: Enhance law enforcement and homeland security with wider sources of data

Levi Gundert is the Senior Vice President of Global Intelligence at Recorded Future, where he leads the continuous effort to measurably decrease operational risk for clients.

Levi has spent the past 20 years in both the public and private sector, defending networks, arresting international criminals, and uncovering nation-state adversaries. He’s held senior information security leadership positions across technology and financial startups and enterprises. He is a trusted risk advisor to Fortune-500 companies, and a prolific speaker, blogger, and columnist.