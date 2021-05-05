Protected: How agencies can benefit from good hackers

Alex Rice is a co-founder and chief technology officer at HackerOne, the world’s most trusted hacker-powered security platform. Alex is responsible for developing the HackerOne technology vision, driving engineering efforts, and counseling customers as they build world-class security programs. Alex was previously at Facebook, where he founded the product security team, built one of the industry’s most successful security programs, and introduced new transport layer encryption used by more than a billion users. Alex also serves on the board of the Internet Bug Bounty, a nonprofit organization that enables and encourages friendly hackers to help build a more secure Internet.