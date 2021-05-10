Protected: How small businesses can price themselves right for DoD contracts

As VP of Product Management, Michael Weaver brings 20-plus years of IT Support and Customer Service experience to Executive Business Services. In this role, his priorities include bringing PROPRICER customers new products and features based on the needs of current and future users.

Mr. Weaver has developed close relationships with our customer base as he incorporates valuable user feedback into innovative new features and products that shape the future of PROPRICER.

Prior to joining our team in 2007, Mr. Weaver held IT support and auditing positions with the United States Marine Corps, Dallas Veteran’s Hospital, and the State of Louisiana’s Legislative Auditor’s Office.

Mr. Weaver has a Bachelor of Science in Network and Communications Management from DeVry University and a Master of Science in Information Technology Management from Regis University.